Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Feb 12th, 2023

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock remained flat at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SAEYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

