Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Increases By 557.1%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Avance Gas Price Performance

OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $6.50 on Friday. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

