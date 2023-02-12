Short Interest in BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Grows By 100.0%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BioForce Nanosciences Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of BFNH stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. BioForce Nanosciences has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.47.
BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile
