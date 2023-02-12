Short Interest in BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Grows By 100.0%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of BFNH stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. BioForce Nanosciences has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

