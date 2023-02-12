Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Declines By 42.1%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter worth $44,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

