Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Declines By 42.1%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
