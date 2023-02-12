Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Decreases By 39.0%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $17.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. Biotage AB has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.00.

Get Biotage AB (publ) alerts:

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.