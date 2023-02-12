Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Increases By 42.4%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Burberry Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1908 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Burberry Group

Several research firms have weighed in on BURBY. HSBC lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.44) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.64) to GBX 2,070 ($24.88) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,380 ($28.61) to GBX 2,560 ($30.77) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

