Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Declines By 33.3%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.