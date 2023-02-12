Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Expands By 179.0%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 179.0% from the January 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.00. 161,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.