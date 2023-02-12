Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Expands By 65.6%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,284,100 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 19,497,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.3 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

Shares of CICHF stock remained flat at $0.62 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

About China Construction Bank

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

