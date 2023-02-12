Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Decreases By 39.4%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DWACU remained flat at $17.02 on Friday. 8,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Digital World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

