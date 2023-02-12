Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Declines By 50.6%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the January 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOGZ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dogness (International) by 60.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Stock Up 2.0 %

DOGZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. Dogness has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

