Short Interest in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Rises By 66.2%

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of DOUG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 333,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Douglas Elliman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after acquiring an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,699,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 97,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 48,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 1,267,323 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

