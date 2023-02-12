Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Rises By 256.7%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 256.7% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded East Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of EJPRY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 45,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,336. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

