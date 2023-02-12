Short Interest in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Decreases By 24.5%

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 444,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Eneti alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Eneti Price Performance

Eneti Dividend Announcement

Shares of NETI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 695,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. Eneti has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $421.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.