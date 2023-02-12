Short Interest in EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Expands By 56.3%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EVCI Career Colleges Price Performance
Shares of EVCI stock remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. EVCI Career Colleges has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile
