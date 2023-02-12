Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Rises By 66.7%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAD stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $88.65 and a 52-week high of $115.61.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

