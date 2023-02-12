Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Rises By 300.0%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. 2,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.26. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on GNGBY shares. Pareto Securities lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.75.
Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile
Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getinge AB (publ) (GNGBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.