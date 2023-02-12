Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Rises By 300.0%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. 2,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.26. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNGBY shares. Pareto Securities lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.