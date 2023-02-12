Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Declines By 48.3%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the January 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Performance

DAX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,726. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Global X DAX Germany ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 624,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 69,004 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.