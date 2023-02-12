Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Declines By 48.3%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the January 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Performance
DAX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,726. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF
