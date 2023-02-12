Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Rises By 72.2%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
HTIBP opened at $22.63 on Friday. Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $26.79.
Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.
