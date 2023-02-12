Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Increases By 776.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 776.3% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $22.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

