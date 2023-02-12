Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Rises By 65.0%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,800 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 469,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Immutep Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP remained flat at $1.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.16. Immutep has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Get Immutep alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Immutep by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immutep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,044 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.