Short Interest in LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Drops By 52.6%

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,887,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAVR stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

