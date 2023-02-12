Short Interest in Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Expands By 285.7%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Meiji Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MEJHY traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $12.14. 819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590. Meiji has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

