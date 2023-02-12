Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Declines By 29.9%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,400 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 1,295,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,009.3 days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
Shares of MXCHF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.75.
About Orbia Advance
