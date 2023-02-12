Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Decreases By 30.9%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PKPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 158,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,516. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
