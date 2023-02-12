Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Decreases By 30.9%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PKPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 158,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,516. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

