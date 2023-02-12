Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declines By 25.4%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 144,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 498,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 112,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,202,000. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 616,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 71,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $729,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

PMF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 61,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,081. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

