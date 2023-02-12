Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Drops By 32.1%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBTS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 12,850,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,364,340. Powerbridge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Institutional Trading of Powerbridge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. It provides technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

