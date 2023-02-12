Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Increases By 667.6%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, an increase of 667.6% from the January 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 497 ($5.97) to GBX 590 ($7.09) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.33.

Rightmove Stock Down 1.1 %

Rightmove stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

