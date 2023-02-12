Short Interest in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Declines By 28.0%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Riskified Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.25. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.15 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riskified from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Articles

