Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Expands By 400.0%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,032,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 151,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNT remained flat at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $31.29 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. Senstar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.08%.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

