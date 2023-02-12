Short Interest in Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Declines By 22.7%

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,500 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 5,137,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,134.4 days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHJBF remained flat at C$6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.73. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shanghai Junshi Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company offers JS001, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody under the trade name of TUOYI for the indication of melanoma, mucosal melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, triple negative breast carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

