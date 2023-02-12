Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Increases By 69.3%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the January 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 225.8 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
SHPMF stock remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
