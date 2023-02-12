Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Decreases By 38.5%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shineco

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shineco as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shineco Stock Down 4.4 %

SISI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 12,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,987. Shineco has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco ( NASDAQ:SISI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 728.25%.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

