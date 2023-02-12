Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rises By 86.2%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,962,800 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the January 15th total of 4,276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,413.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNMRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.25 ($5.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snam currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Price Performance

Snam stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.29. 416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272. Snam has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.