Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rises By 86.2%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,962,800 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the January 15th total of 4,276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,413.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNMRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.25 ($5.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snam currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.
Snam Price Performance
Snam stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.29. 416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272. Snam has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.
Snam Company Profile
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
Read More
