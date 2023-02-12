Short Interest in Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Rises By 49.0%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,931,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Price Performance
Shares of Solar Integrated Roofing stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,338,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,524. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.