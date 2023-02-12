Short Interest in Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Rises By 49.0%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,931,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Price Performance

Shares of Solar Integrated Roofing stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,338,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,524. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, and Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

