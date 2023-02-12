Short Interest in Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Decreases By 50.0%

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Price Performance
SPSAF remained flat at $188.00 during trading on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average is $188.00.
Sopra Steria Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sopra Steria Group (SPSAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.