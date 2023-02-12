Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Decreases By 23.3%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 905,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,300,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,312,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 757,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,187,000 after purchasing an additional 738,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 556,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,874. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $789.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also

