Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Declines By 24.2%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 14,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,466. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.