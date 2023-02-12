Short Interest in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Increases By 38.2%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.62 million, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 578.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

