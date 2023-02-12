Short Interest in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Increases By 38.2%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
TETRA Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TTI opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.62 million, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies
About TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.