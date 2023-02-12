Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Rises By 457.1%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

