Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Decreases By 33.3%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 1,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $26.88.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

