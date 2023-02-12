Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Declines By 24.0%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Toray Industries Trading Down 0.8 %
Toray Industries stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,017. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.
About Toray Industries
