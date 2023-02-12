Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Declines By 24.0%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Toray Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Toray Industries stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,017. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

About Toray Industries



Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

