Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Expands By 819.2%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 819.2% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Toshiba Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS TOSYY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Read More

