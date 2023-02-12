Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Decreases By 95.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSRYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 1.9 %

TSRYY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 13,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

