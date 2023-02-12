Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Grows By 192.9%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the January 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of VPER stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,985,556. Viper Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

