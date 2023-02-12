Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $836.00 million-$853.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.03 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

Shutterstock Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $79.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

