Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Update

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 671,100 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sidus Space by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sidus Space by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sidus Space by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SIDU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 3,088,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,471. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. Sidus Space has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $10.14.
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.
