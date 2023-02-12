SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
