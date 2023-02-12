SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at $482,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 89,972 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

