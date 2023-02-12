Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signal Hill Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Signal Hill Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

