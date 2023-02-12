Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sigyn Therapeutics Price Performance

SIGY remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Sigyn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

